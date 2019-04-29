WATERLOO – World War I camouflage and a team of young people have transformed a 103-year-old rail bridge to a work of art.
Neighbors had complained that the trolley-bridge-turned-recreational-trail overpass on North Hackett Road had become a magnet for graffiti.
Enter the Youth Art Team, a squad of dozens of area youngsters behind recent murals and works of public art across the city.
The group — with members ranging in age from 6 to 15 years — visited the bridge and sketched during a 2018 summer camp before choosing dazzle camo, a pattern of geometric shapes designed to fool the eye and obscure allied ships from German submarines.
The project was formally unveiled Sunday with a party for the artists.
Ahmad Matlock, 15, said the project began with learning the history of the bridge. He said a number of designs were contemplated before the team settled on a dazzle theme using shades of purple, green and blue.
“We wanted to make sure this was protected from vandalism, and dazzle camouflage was the one that stuck out for us,” he said.
“I think that it’s fun that we got to do all the different colors, and at the end it all comes together and looks really cool,” said Addelyn Hoskinson, 11.
When viewed from a precise spot — just to the right of the bridge on the nature reserve side — the lines of the geometric pattern on the side line up with the lines under the span, said Heidi Fuchtman, the team’s director.
“Everything kind of flattens out. Everything from the inside is a flat shape, and as you go through it, it changes,” Fuchtman said.
She said there is a similar “magical” vantage point on the other side of the bridge.
“I think it’s cool that when people visit Waterloo, they can see these murals and think this isn’t like any other city or town,” said Sophie Matlock, 10.
The mural project is supported by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, Orchard Hill Church and Waterloo Community Foundation.
Also providing support was a gift from the Shirey family, which operated a cement business in the area before it became part of the Hartman nature reserve.
Advocates include Black Hawk County Conservation, City of Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Waterloo Cultural & Arts Commission and the Exhibition & Collections/Public Art Committee.
Painting started in September, and the group finished in November.
“We were on top of the bridge, panting over, and we had a truck and we had very long sticks and we got on the bed. And we got on the side of the hills,” Ahmad said.
“I did some of the purple over there, and on the other side I did some blue,” said 8-year-old Gabriel Vernoy.
The team’s next project is a mural on a wall near the Waterloo Center for the Arts near the Cedar River.
