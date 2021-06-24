Youth Art Team creates seven large portraits about Waterloo's civil rights history

WATERLOO — The seven portraits created by the Youth Art Team representing the local civil rights movement take up wide spaces on the walls of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

But the unique contribution of each young artist is clear because the collaborative pictures are pieced together with multiple 8- by 10-inch canvases. At an open house last week, the children, ages 7 to 17, could be seen pointing out their contributions to family members and friends.

The project is called Peace Together and its subjects are people, places and events in Waterloo's civil rights history during the 1960s and 1970s. Seven teams each created one collaborative portrait in a variety of mediums. The framed portraits tell a larger story about the community and are on display until Aug. 31.

Za’Marion Epps, 13, was part of a group of artists that created a portrait of the 1968 melee at Sloane Wallace Stadium that broke out during an East High School football game and resulted in violence and rioting across downtown. It is based on a photograph that appeared in The Courier.

"The photo was cut up into squares like this and numbered," Epps said, gesturing to the artwork. He worked on several of the pieces in the portrait using acrylic paint, calling the project both fun and frustrating. "But it was interesting to do," he added.