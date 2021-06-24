Youth Art Team creates seven large portraits about Waterloo's civil rights history

WATERLOO — The seven portraits created by the Youth Art Team representing the local civil rights movement take up wide spaces on the walls of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
But the unique contribution of each young artist is clear because the collaborative pictures are pieced together with multiple 8- by 10-inch canvases. At an open house last week, the children, ages 7 to 17, could be seen pointing out their contributions to family members and friends.
The project is called Peace Together and its subjects are people, places and events in Waterloo's civil rights history during the 1960s and 1970s. Seven teams each created one collaborative portrait in a variety of mediums. The framed portraits tell a larger story about the community and are on display until Aug. 31.
Za’Marion Epps, 13, was part of a group of artists that created a portrait of the 1968 melee at Sloane Wallace Stadium that broke out during an East High School football game and resulted in violence and rioting across downtown. It is based on a photograph that appeared in The Courier.
"The photo was cut up into squares like this and numbered," Epps said, gesturing to the artwork. He worked on several of the pieces in the portrait using acrylic paint, calling the project both fun and frustrating. "But it was interesting to do," he added.
"I chose this one because it is actually a pretty important part of equal rights in Waterloo history," said Epps.
Artist Araceli Lopez, 14, worked on another portrait, but also first heard about the Sloane Wallace melee through the project.
"When I learned about it, I was pretty shocked because I had no idea that riots had happened," she said. Her group completed a portrait of Jimmie Porter, the late founder of the KBBG radio station, based on a photo from Iowa PBS. "I thought he was very inspiring," Lopez noted.
This new project puts faces to Our Freedom Story, the 3,000-square-foot mural along the Cedar River of Waterloo’s civil rights history shown abstractly through lines, shapes, and colors. Created in 2019 by 150 young artists, the mural tells stories from the years surrounding 1968 when volunteers started the Junior Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts basement. That was a year of heightened racial tensions locally and nationwide.
“The stories the artists heard as they interviewed community members inspired their artwork and the name they gave their mural,” said Heidi Fuchtman, executive and creative director of Youth Art Team.
The same artists worked on the Peace Together project starting in fall 2019 and finishing this spring. Youth Art Team members as well as participants from Lowell and Kingsley elementary schools each recalled stories they heard for the Our Freedom Story mural, chose one subject to focus on, and conducted more community interviews.
Lopez said she enjoyed coming to the art gallery and seeing her artwork displayed.
"It makes me remember about how much fun I had putting it together," she said. "It was fun going up to people and trying to find if (their artwork) connected to yours. And when it all came together, it was amazing."
Other portrait subjects include the Fourth Street Bridge, courtesy of the Grout Museum of History and Science; Waterloo School Sit-in and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Anna Mae Weems, both courtesy of The Courier; Dr. Walter Cunningham, courtesy of Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence; and Bridgeway Project, courtesy of Waterloo Community Schools.
The Peace Together project was funded, in part, by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, Arts Midwest, local family foundations, and individual donors. The nonprofit Youth Art Team relies on individual donations for support. Go online to youthartteam.com/donate for more information.