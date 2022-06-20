Youth Art Team, community partners dedicate Fourth Street bridge mural

WATERLOO – Youth Art Team will celebrate the completion of its most recent mural project, consisting of 68 painted panels lining Waterloo’s Fourth Street Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday.

Tours of the mural will be given by youth artists from 5-6 p.m. A brief public dedication will occur at the bridge at 6 p.m., followed by a celebration at Youth Art Team headquarters from 6-7 p.m. While the bridge is closed for the Cedar River Lighting project, it will be open for this special event.

Youth Art Team’s lead team of 25 artists, together with an additional 55 artists aged 5-18, contributed over 1,500 hours to complete the project, which began in 2017. After a postponement in 2020 due to the pandemic, the team completed the panels together during the fall 2021. Youth Art Team summer camp artists and summer camp students from Kingsley and Lowell elementary schools in Waterloo also participated.

“It was pretty exciting to be part of a big project that a lot of people in Waterloo and Cedar Falls can see for a long time. I can take my sister from Tennessee to show her when she visits,” said Sophie Matlock, a Youth Art Team lead team artist.

The mural consists of 1,250 feet of painted panels all designed by Youth Art Team artists. Youth Art Team artists began the project by discussing the symbolism of the Fourth Street Bridge and how it connects both sides of Waterloo. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart shared his excitement for the project in a video created for the artists, saying, “[The mural] is going to be able to tell a story about how your creativity is important. Your voice, your artistic expression is important to the city of Waterloo.”

After the dedication, guests will be guided to Youth Art Team Headquarters at 325 E. Park Ave. for food, games, and fun. Photographs and artifacts from the creation of the mural will be on display. Seven Youth Art Team artists who recently graduated from high schools in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Reinbeck will also be celebrated; some started with Youth Art Team when they were five years old and have continued to be active in Youth Art Team projects and collaborations.

As part of the event, Youth Art Team staff will recognize community partners and the 50+ volunteers that supported the artists and served as mentors (including 15 local artists). For more information, contact Heidi Fuchtman (319) 343-8029.

