WATERLOO — The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission is sponsoring its second annual youth art, photography and writing contest to celebrate Historic Preservation Month in May.

Middle school students will have the opportunity to submit original works depicting any historically significant Waterloo building or site that’s at least 50 years old.

All submissions will be displayed at the Waterloo Public Library throughout May. A panel of community leaders will judge the works in several categories.

Each work of art should be accompanied by a short description of the building or site chosen and its historical significance and should include the student’s name, phone number and parent/guardian email address.

Library patrons also will vote on their favorite submissions during the month of May, and People’s Choice Awards will be announced in June. Prizes and ribbons will be given to all winners in each category.

Deadline for submissions is April 19 at the Waterloo Community Planning and development Office, 715 Mulberry St., or the library.

For more information, contact Terry Stevens at Danceterryh2oloo@aol.com or 291-6724.

