Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What is the difference between being a migrant and an immigrant?
A. The word “migrant” implies a temporary condition, while an “immigrant” is someone who has moved permanently from one country to another. We have noticed the terms being used basically interchangeably to refer to refugees, asylum seekers, and would-be immigrants.
Q. Has Iowa ever considered having tolls?
A. It has been discussed but enjoys little support among Iowa politicians. A 2018 Iowa Department of Transportation study found that tolls were a feasible way to fund expansion of Interstate 80, but Mark Lowe, then director of the DOT, said he would not recommend such charges.
Q. Why doesn’t the new phone book have Black Hawk County or Iowa State Patrol, listed anywhere in it?
A. That’s a question for the company publishing the phone book.
Q. On the Ironman Battalion article you reported, where was Mayor Hart? You listed a lot of other officials in the area but not him.
A. He was not in attendance, though his office says Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart planned to attend before the time of the homecoming was adjusted, which conflicted with another appointment on his calendar. "Mayor Hart appreciates the work of the men and women of our military and was disappointed he couldn't be present," spokesperson Wendy Bowman said. "He did attend the send-off event and looks forward to attending the upcoming homecoming."
Q. What is the status of the old Greyhound Park? Is it just going to be a parking lot for semi trucks forever?
A. Waterloo Planning Director Noel Anderson said the city and Deer Creek Development are working to attract new businesses to the site. Anderson said it is ready for development.
Q. What is the status of the grocery store that is supposed to be built on Franklin Street?
A. The developer is expected to restart construction in the next few weeks following winter weather, said Noel Anderson, city planning director. He said the footings for the planned grocery store, All-In Grocers, were already installed in the fall.
Q. Has a traffic study been done around the new theme park location?
A. Traffic patterns were reviewed for "lane configurations, turning areas, and other adjoining parcel development" as part of the Shaulis Road redevelopment project, said Noel Anderson, city planning director.
Q. Will they be putting up the U.S. flag again over at U.S. Highway 218 and Texas Street?
A. Yes, according to City Planning Director Noel Anderson. He said the flag pole was replaced by the cellular company and a new rigging system will be installed soon for the flag.
Q. The governor was talking about vaccine passports. Could you explain what those are?
A. “Vaccine passports” are credentials that prove you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so you can resume activities like air travel or attending concerts and sporting events. For example, Israel already issues a “green passport” that allows vaccinated individuals to go to restaurants and attend public gatherings barred or limited by lockdowns.
Q. Does Denver, Iowa, have meals on wheels? What about Hudson?
A. Yes. Qualified residents can arrange meal deliveries by calling (800) 770-8707.
Photos: "Ironman" Battalion Headquarters Company returns home
TROOPS GET HEARTFELT WELCOME HOME
