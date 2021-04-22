Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What is the difference between being a migrant and an immigrant?

A. The word “migrant” implies a temporary condition, while an “immigrant” is someone who has moved permanently from one country to another. We have noticed the terms being used basically interchangeably to refer to refugees, asylum seekers, and would-be immigrants.

Q. Has Iowa ever considered having tolls?

A. It has been discussed but enjoys little support among Iowa politicians. A 2018 Iowa Department of Transportation study found that tolls were a feasible way to fund expansion of Interstate 80, but Mark Lowe, then director of the DOT, said he would not recommend such charges.

Q. Why doesn’t the new phone book have Black Hawk County or Iowa State Patrol, listed anywhere in it?

A. That’s a question for the company publishing the phone book.

Q. On the Ironman Battalion article you reported, where was Mayor Hart? You listed a lot of other officials in the area but not him.