What's the difference between a 4-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When a business charges a delivery charge, who gets the money, the business or the delivery service?
A: If you’re asking about fees charged by food delivery services, they rarely go to the driver and should not be considered part of your tip.
Q: Abby Finkenhaur never got half of the attention you are giving Ashley Hinson. Why is that?
A: We believe you’re referring to our practice of running a story recapping the highlights of a press call U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson holds each Friday morning with reporters, in the same vein as the regular weekly call done by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, which we also run. Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer did not hold such calls, but the bills she co-sponsored as well as her events and appearances were extensively covered by The Courier during her time in office.
Q: In Sunday’s paper, you had the population of several cities, but not for Waterloo. What is the population?
A: Waterloo’s 2019 population was 67,328, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Q: The last two Sundays had no comics in your E-edition Why?
A: There was an issue with the automation of getting the comics pages posted to the E-edition. They were manually placed into the Sunday e-edition the following Monday morning. We are looking into how to avoid the issue in the future.
Q: What is the difference between a 4-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive?
A: According to Car & Driver, AWD is optimized for on-road use. It has the capability to send the engine’s power to all four tires all of the time. Intended only for use off-road or on extremely slippery surfaces, 4WD is a part-time system, meaning the driver must shift into and out of four-wheel drive. Doing so locks the front and rear driveshafts together, keeping the front and rear axles turning at the same speed.
Q: Is the Moderna vaccine distributed in our area?
A: Yes, the Black Hawk County Health Department is getting vaccine doses from Moderna and Pfizer, and it was recently selected to get doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Q: How many cases of the COVID variant are there in Iowa? And what counties have it?
A: There have been 14 cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 reported in Iowa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom. A recent update about the variant from the Iowa Department of Public Health did not specify which counties had the variant. The variant’s Iowa presence was first detected in Bremer and Johnson counties. Three adults tested positive for the variant.
Q: Why are other counties so far ahead of us with distributing the vaccine?
A: The Iowa Department of Public Health previously distributed vaccines based on how quickly counties distributed the doses. Black Hawk County health officials said they consistently met IDPH’s threshold of distributing at least 80% of vaccines each week. Recent allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were based on population numbers, including how many people work in manufacturing, food and agriculture settings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black Hawk County is among the counties that have distributed the most vaccine doses.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
