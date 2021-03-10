What's the difference between a 4-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When a business charges a delivery charge, who gets the money, the business or the delivery service?

A: If you’re asking about fees charged by food delivery services, they rarely go to the driver and should not be considered part of your tip.

Q: Abby Finkenhaur never got half of the attention you are giving Ashley Hinson. Why is that?

A: We believe you’re referring to our practice of running a story recapping the highlights of a press call U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson holds each Friday morning with reporters, in the same vein as the regular weekly call done by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, which we also run. Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer did not hold such calls, but the bills she co-sponsored as well as her events and appearances were extensively covered by The Courier during her time in office.

Q: In Sunday’s paper, you had the population of several cities, but not for Waterloo. What is the population?

A: Waterloo’s 2019 population was 67,328, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Q: The last two Sundays had no comics in your E-edition Why?