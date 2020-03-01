Young Women's Conference set

WATERLOO — The second annual SHINE – Young Women’s Conference will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Black’s Building.

The University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education is hosting the event for Waterloo Community Schools' middle and high school students who participate in the Trio Educational Talent Search program. It is focused on teaching girls how to be "Strong, Healthy, Independent, Natural and Empowered (SHINE)" young women.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This year about 200 girls are expected to attend.

Yolanda Williams from Big Brother, Big Sisters is the keynote speaker. An interactive round table event follow. Afternoon breakouts sessions will feature presenters Felicia Smith with the city of Waterloo and Sarah Smith with AmeriCorps/Iowa State Extension.

For more information, contact director Sunni Kegebein at sunni.kegebein@uni.edu or 273-4784 or Janet Priemer at priemerj@uni.edu or 273-4791.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0