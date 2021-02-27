Young woman with Rett syndrome starts business to send message of belonging

Tammy Frahm, Kylie’s teacher, said she is proud and happy that Kylie has found her passion. “She's pretty independent-minded. The biggest thing is letting her make all the decisions because it’s her business. Everybody wants to make choices in their lives and do something they feel is valuable,” she said.

Kylie, a CF High School graduate, can continue to take classes and receive support from the school until she is 21.

Launching Kylie’s Attire been a true team effort, Carrie said, including Kylie’s teachers, support system and family. “We’ve had to learn about taxes, bookkeeping, packaging and shipping. Kylie’s good at visually creating things. Our thought has always been how can we maximize Kylie’s participation? She loves quotes and sayings and picks them out, picks the colors and works with a graphic designer who creates options for Kylie to choose.”

Kylie said her “quotes are relevant, show a little of my personality and create conversation. My shirts show that even though I have a disability, my only limitation is your attitude.”

Joey, her younger brother, loves to draw, and Kylie incorporates Joey’s artwork into her T-shirts because “it’s smart,” she said.