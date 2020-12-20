Young Waterloo mom to have stomach removed in cancer battle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her recovery time will be much faster with less pain and fewer days in the hospital, she said.

Kirsten admitted she and her husband were “freaked out” by how quickly things are moving. “When we first got the news, the doctor gave us six days before I was to have the surgery. We were so scared, and we weren’t emotionally ready for what was about to happen.

“The main thing is we have a daughter; she’s my number one worry. In Iowa City, I was going to have a large incision, and I worried about how long I’d be in the hospital, whether I would be able to hold my baby and take care of her. I don’t want to be away from her for too long.”

Tony has been impressed by his wife’s composure. “I’m always hugely impressed with her strength in every situation, and seeing how she’s dealing with this as cool and calm as she is, it’s been amazing,” he said, noting that “as a young couple, you don’t expect something like this to happen.”

Deciding on the less invasive surgery at Mayo Clinic has “made a huge difference in how we feel. It makes me feel like there’s hope for me,” Kirsten said.