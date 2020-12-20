Young Waterloo mom to have stomach removed in cancer battle

WATERLOO – Like most new parents, Kirsten and Tony Brandt marvel at each giggle, gurgle and babbling sound their 4-month-old daughter, Lura, makes, laugh as her tiny fingers reach out to play with her toes and rock her to sleep each night.
The birth of their first child has changed the Brandts’ lives. Now a second life-altering event will take place Wednesday when Kirsten undergoes surgery to remove her stomach at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Kirsten, 25, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in November.
She carries the CDH1 gene mutation. It gives her more than a 50% chance of developing hereditary diffuse gastric cancer, a rare type of stomach cancer, as well as a high risk for lobular breast cancer in women, according to cancer.net. The gene mutation can be passed from generation to generation within a family.
Kirsten’s mother died from gastric cancer at 28, when Kirsten was 8 years old. When her mother’s cancer was diagnosed, it was too advanced for treatment.
“I grew up without my mom, and my mom grew up without her dad, who died from cancer, and his sister, too. I don’t want history to repeat itself. I want to be here to see my daughter grow up,” said Kirsten, who was born in Waterloo and graduated from Hudson High School. She attended Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids.
“I think, ‘What did I do before I had a baby?’ She’s my whole life. It’s crazy to watch her and realize that we created this little person.”
She and her husband, 27, work for Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls.
When Kirsten was young, her doctor recommended she get tested for the CDH1 gene after she grew older, then continue to be tested every six months. Kirsten tested positive for the gene in 2018 after an endoscopic test and biopsy found no sign of cancer.
“If you test positive for the gene, your best choice is to get your stomach removed. The cancer is hard to detect, and it’s very aggressive. If it spreads beyond your stomach, it’s hard to stop. It’s a no-win situation,” she said.
She met and fell in love with Tony in 2016. They were married in 2019. “I didn’t want to think about getting tested while I was planning a wedding. I just wanted to get through the wedding before I started worrying about it and figuring out a plan,” she explained. Then she became pregnant, and their child was born Aug. 21.
In November, an endoscopic test revealed early-stage cancer. The treatment is a gastrectomy, or complete removal of the stomach. After consulting a specialist in Iowa City, they decided to seek a second opinion at Mayo Clinic, where doctors will use minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery to remove her stomach with four smaller incisions rather than a single large incision.
Support Local Journalism
Her recovery time will be much faster with less pain and fewer days in the hospital, she said.
Kirsten admitted she and her husband were “freaked out” by how quickly things are moving. “When we first got the news, the doctor gave us six days before I was to have the surgery. We were so scared, and we weren’t emotionally ready for what was about to happen.
“The main thing is we have a daughter; she’s my number one worry. In Iowa City, I was going to have a large incision, and I worried about how long I’d be in the hospital, whether I would be able to hold my baby and take care of her. I don’t want to be away from her for too long.”
Tony has been impressed by his wife’s composure. “I’m always hugely impressed with her strength in every situation, and seeing how she’s dealing with this as cool and calm as she is, it’s been amazing,” he said, noting that “as a young couple, you don’t expect something like this to happen.”
Deciding on the less invasive surgery at Mayo Clinic has “made a huge difference in how we feel. It makes me feel like there’s hope for me,” Kirsten said.
During the surgery, her esophagus will be attached to her small intestine. She will be on a liquid diet at first before transitioning to purees and then solid food. She will have to eat between six to eight times a day rather than the typical two or three meals. “What I’ll be able to eat and how much will be trial-and-error to figure out a healthy diet and what I can or can’t handle,” Kirsten explained.
The Brandts have been carefully following COVID-19 safety protocols to keep everyone in the family well, and she will have a presurgical COVID test.
Family and friends have been supportive. “Everyone makes us feel very loved and that we’re not alone in this. It’s crazy and amazing how much support we’ve gotten,” Kirsten said.
Long-time friend Alexis O’Shasky organized a GoFundMe effort that has raised nearly $6,500 so far. “Kirsten has a huge heart,” O’Shasky said. “Cancer has wreaked havoc on her family for generations, and now it has again with her diagnosis. She’s had more heartache than a lot of people our age have.”
O’Shasky cried when she heard the news. “She deserves to be a wife to Tony until they’re old and gray. She deserves to see Lura grow up into an amazing woman someday. She deserves all of the things we take for granted like vacations, holidays, celebrations and milestones. She deserves to have a community supporting her 100%. She deserves to live. That’s why I started the fundraising on various platforms — because she deserves it.”
In addition, a T-shirt order at Iowa Sports Supply in Cedar Falls donates $10 to Kirsten’s cause, and a Facebook page, “Kicking Cancer in the Gut – Kirsten’s Crew” keeps friends updated on Kirsten’s story.
Kirsten hopes to be released from the hospital on Christmas Day if there are no complications.
“We haven’t decided when to celebrate Christmas. I’m thinking before we leave, just the three of us, because I don’t know how I’ll be feeling when we get home. We’re figuring things out day by day.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.