BBQ 'Loo

WATERLOO -- Entries are being accepted for Main Street Waterloo's annual Kid’s Q Barbeque contest on July 19 as part of BBQ’Loo and Blues Too!.

The Kid’s Q spotlights young, culinary talent, ages 6 through 15. Participants ages 6 to 10 will be given the challenge of preparing hamburger, while contestants ages 11 through 15 will prepare chicken.

The contest begins at 5:30 p.m. July 19. All contestants will be provided a grill, charcoal, and meat to cook.

Entry fee is $10 through July 15.

The Kid’s Q s sponsored by VGM and Associates in Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.

For more details or an entry form, call 291‐2038 or go to www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/bbq.

