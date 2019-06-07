WATERLOO -- Entries are being accepted for Main Street Waterloo's annual Kid’s Q Barbeque contest on July 19 as part of BBQ’Loo and Blues Too!.
The Kid’s Q spotlights young, culinary talent, ages 6 through 15. Participants ages 6 to 10 will be given the challenge of preparing hamburger, while contestants ages 11 through 15 will prepare chicken.
The contest begins at 5:30 p.m. July 19. All contestants will be provided a grill, charcoal, and meat to cook.
Entry fee is $10 through July 15.
The Kid’s Q s sponsored by VGM and Associates in Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.
For more details or an entry form, call 291‐2038 or go to www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/bbq.
