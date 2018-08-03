INDEPENDENCE — Eight children from 5 to 12 years old brought produce, craft projects, jewelry, baked goods and lemonade to sell to community members who came to support the young entrepreneurs in Independence on Wednesday.
The 3rd Annual Junior Farmers Market happened from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Independence Public Library lawn.
“I think it’s so important for these little kids to have an idea and then share it with other people and make a little money on it,” said Sarah Kielly, local foods coordinator at the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Center.
“They have their own creative freedom on what they want their booth to look like and what they want to sell. They have ownership in their project that way and they can work on their interpersonal skills and talking with people and selling points and things like that.”
Eight-year-old Piper Reck of Winthrop has her own earring business. She and her family were inspired after seeing similar earrings at the Cedar Rapids farmers market about two years ago.
“We were like, ‘oh, that’s a great idea – we should try that and see if I’m good at it,” Reck said.
She started to make them and the family decided she should start her own business. According to Kielly, Reck’s earrings are popular and she sold out of her supply at last year’s market.
“I sell them at a lot of farmers markets, I sell them at home and I take orders if anyone wants to buy any but they don’t see any that they like and they want to place an order,” Reck said.
In addition to farmers markets and selling them from home, she now sells them at Polkadot Pair, a store in downtown Independence.
Twelve-year-old Lydia Wehrspann of Jesup was selling fresh produce.
“This is my first time,” Wehrspann said. “We’ve gardened since I was a kid. We’ve always had a garden at home.”
She has been a member of 4-H for three years, doing garden, art and home improvement projects.
Another vendor was 5-year-old Emelia Sonksen. She stood behind her booth selling baked goods and produce dressed as a chef, eagerly talking to her customers.
“We call her Chef Emelia,” said Maegan Sonksen, Emelia’s mother. “She loves baking and she loves helping with dinner and everything. She’s a cool kid.”
Sonksen explained Emelia has a table next to the family’s booth at the regular farmers market.
“This year she wanted to participate and do something on her own,” Sonksen said. “She started by helping with all the seed starting in the spring. We had cabin fever, so when mom was ready to plant all the veggies, she did most of the planting. Majority of the garden outside was all planted by her. She gets into it. She’s really social.”
Emelia started by selling her plants, then baked goods and now she sells the produce from her vegetable plants.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Kielly said. “I think all of the kids have a lot of fun with it as well. If you’re a young kid and you have an idea, just go for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wonder if someone will call 911 about these kids too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.