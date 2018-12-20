Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — Young Arena has set its public ice skating hours through the holiday season. Public skate times are as follows:

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m.; 3:30-5 p.m.

Sunday: 3-4:30 p.m.; 5:15-6:45 p.m.

Monday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday-Dec. 27: 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; 1:30-3 p.m.; 3:45-5:15 p.m.

Dec. 28: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; 3:30-5 p.m.

Dec. 29: 11:30a.m.-1 p.m.; 2-3:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: 3:30-5 p.m.

Dec. 31: Noon-1:30 p.m.

For more information, go to http://www.waterlooleisureservices.org/ya/public-skating.

