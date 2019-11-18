WATERLOO — One-hundred and eighty-eight young adults from the Catholic parishes in Waterloo and Cedar Falls will attend the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis this week.
The local group includes 161 young adults from the Waterloo parishes, 27 from St. Patrick Parish in Cedar Falls, and 46 adult chaperones.
Annie Zeets, associate director of youth ministry for the Waterloo parishes, said the Waterloo group is the largest parish group from the Archdiocese of Dubuque attending the conference. Almost 1,700 youth and adults from Northeast Iowa are attending this year, making the delegation from the Archdiocese the largest diocesan group at the conference and the second largest in the history of the conference.
The National Catholic Youth Conference, sponsored by the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry, is held every other year in Indianapolis and is open to Catholic high school students from around the country. The theme for this year’s conference is “Blessed, Broken, Given.”
The three-day conference includes nationally recognized speakers and musicians, workshops, and opportunities for prayer and worship.
This year is the seventh year Zeets is leading a local group to the conference.
