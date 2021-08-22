'You literally starve to death:' CF woman, dying of gastroparesis, hopes for kindness

CEDAR FALLS — Nikki Morrissey was 35 when she went to a local hospital for hernia surgery, and her vagus nerve — which helps control everything from your heart rate to your esophagus to your digestive tract — was cut.
Unable to digest food, she was sick frequently and began losing weight rapidly, from 160 pounds to just over 70 pounds. But for a year, doctors didn’t know what was wrong with her, or thought she had an eating disorder, or that she was faking an illness for attention. Even after she was properly diagnosed with gastroparesis, doctors had few options for her.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve gotten, ‘What do you mean, you can’t eat it? What do you mean, you can’t take pills?’” Morrissey said.
Chalk it up to having a rare type of a rare disorder, she said.
“There’s only estimated to be 5 million people worldwide that have this. To break it down further, with my kind — with nerve damage — there’s only about 15,000,” she said.
After nearly giving up in 2015, Morrissey and her husband, Sean, found Dr. Matthew Kettman of Cedar Valley Family Medicine. He believed her, researched her condition thoroughly, and tried different therapies — including a stem cell procedure Morrissey said helped for a little while.
“As a doctor, he goes above and beyond,” Morrissey said. “We’ve gotten pretty close to him over the years. He’s a good one.”
She detailed her story in a 2018 Courier article, when treatment seemed possible, at least for a while. But eventually, that luck ran out, too.
Seven years after that fateful surgery, Morrissey has begun receiving hospice treatment, something she said she was reluctant to share with family and friends because she’s so used to reassuring people that she’s “fine.”
“You starve to death until your body — according to my doctor, it’s just eating itself now. Eventually, it’ll get an organ, and that’ll be it,” said Morrissey, now 43.
She reached out to a Courier reporter to tell her story in August, during gastroparesis awareness month — not to have a “pity party” for herself, but to be an advocate for those with rare disorders like her, who may encounter friends, restaurant owners and doctors that don’t get it, or don’t try.
“Understand and just be a kind person, ‘cause you don’t know,” she said.
As Morrissey told her story at her Cedar Falls kitchen table two weeks ago, a fanny pack delivered a small amount of pain medication directly into her body. The last two years, as malnutrition began eating away at bone and muscle tissue, have been the most painful, she said. Discs simply slip out of her back, or her hip muscles tear easily. The pain medicine helps a little.
“It’s enough to take the edge off, that I don’t feel like screaming all day long or crying into a towel,” Morrissey said.
It was enough to get her through a recent visit from her son, Cobie, 20, as well as her nearly 2-year-old granddaughter. She loves the visits, she said, but her strength is gone for days afterwards.
“It’s just little things like that to, hopefully, be able to do for as long as we can,” she said.
She doesn’t go out much with friends anymore, who seemed unable to know how to accommodate her if they wanted to go out for dinner and drinks, or grew tired of Morrissey canceling plans.
“How I feel minute to minute can change,” she explained. “I can break out in a huge sweat and I’m on the bathroom floor for 18 hours. You do that a couple of times, and your friends stop asking.”
Instead, she’s found a community on Facebook of gastroparesis sufferers from around the world, most of whom have a diabetes-caused version. The group commiserates, sends each other cards and gifts, and has adopted the sloth as their mascot — they move slow, just like food through a gastroparesis sufferer’s gut.
“It’s like our spirit animal,” she said.
Morrissey has also found comfort in comforting others, showing off a sunflower keychain she planned to send to an old high school friend that was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.
“I don’t know if I would be as positive and as compassionate to other people’s plights and challenges if it were me,” her husband Sean said.
Knowing what’s killing her was preventable has been hard to deal with, Morrissey admitted. She might not be able to eat much, but she can still taste that bitterness sometimes.
“But I didn’t want to live bitter,” she said.
Instead, she hopes that her last act could be convincing those in the medical profession as well as outside of it that, even if they don’t have any answers or don’t know how to help, just making an effort can mean a lot.
“It is something that needs to be taken serious. It’s a cruel disease,” Morrissey said. “The biggest thing for me, I think, is awareness for it ... but also just to remind people to be kind, be a good human.”