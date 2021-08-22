'You literally starve to death:' CF woman, dying of gastroparesis, hopes for kindness

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s enough to take the edge off, that I don’t feel like screaming all day long or crying into a towel,” Morrissey said.

It was enough to get her through a recent visit from her son, Cobie, 20, as well as her nearly 2-year-old granddaughter. She loves the visits, she said, but her strength is gone for days afterwards.

“It’s just little things like that to, hopefully, be able to do for as long as we can,” she said.

She doesn’t go out much with friends anymore, who seemed unable to know how to accommodate her if they wanted to go out for dinner and drinks, or grew tired of Morrissey canceling plans.

“How I feel minute to minute can change,” she explained. “I can break out in a huge sweat and I’m on the bathroom floor for 18 hours. You do that a couple of times, and your friends stop asking.”

Instead, she’s found a community on Facebook of gastroparesis sufferers from around the world, most of whom have a diabetes-caused version. The group commiserates, sends each other cards and gifts, and has adopted the sloth as their mascot — they move slow, just like food through a gastroparesis sufferer’s gut.

“It’s like our spirit animal,” she said.