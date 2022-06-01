Yolanda Wilson: Humbled and honored by her journey as a nurse

WATERLOO — Unlike some people who struggle into their late teens or college years about what they want to do with their lives, Yolanda Wilson experienced early what direction her future would take.

At 7, her maternal grandfather was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a disease that attacks the central nervous system. It’s characterized by a rapid onset of numbness and paralysis. He spent the last three-and-a-half years of his life hospitalized at what is now MercyOne in Waterloo.

“I spent a lot of time in the hospital,” Wilson said. “We became real familiar with the nursing staff. We were very involved as a family.I was quite a curious child. As I got older the nurses would teach me and show me how to help, such as if a ventilator lost power and how I could help my grandfather breathe.”

From that point on, Wilson knew she wanted to work in health care, particularly obstetrics or pediatrics. She wanted to work with children. As she got older, she decided maybe she didn’t want to be a doctor but “maybe a nurse. We spend more time with the patients.”

When she got to middle school, MercyOne – then Covenant Medical Center – provided Medical Explorers for kids interested in the health care field. The program was very hands-on and from eighth grade to graduation from West High School, she completed Medical Explorers-mandated volunteer hours at Covenant.

Upon graduating from West in 2000, she attended the University of Iowa two years and transferred to Hawkeye Community College where she earned her LPN and RN degrees, the latter in 2006. She spent six years in the post-operative unit at Missouri Baptist Medical in St. Louis while also doing pediatric home health nursing for a home health company.

A divorced mother of three children, girls ages 11 and 9, and a 7-year-old son, she began to have child care issues. She returned to Waterloo where she had a larger support system to help raise her children.

She was hired by America Health Services, where she worked with long-term and post-acute long-term patients in nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

While visiting her grandmother at MercyOne, her current supervisor remembered Wilson from her volunteer work at the hospital. Jewell Jones asked Wilson to apply for several openings at the hospital. Wilson did, and she returned in 2019. She works on the medical surgical floor, which also can admit the overflow of patients from cardiac, kidney and orthopedic areas.

“The driving factor for me for working in this area of health care is being able to help the patients who may come in at their worst,” Wilson said. “I don’t always get to see them at their best (after discharge), but I get to see their progress.”

Wilson is very humble about her journey as a nurse. She has received the Daisy Award after being nominated by the family of a terminal patient.

“I was quite shocked. I did my job. I don’t feel like I did anything extraordinary. The family obviously saw otherwise, the care and compassion we gave them. I am humbled and honored.”

She also has received certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and chemotherapy. She says the hospital also is working on a way to cross train nurses for more specialized units.

“We run the gamut of conditions on my floor from cancer to COVID,” she said. “During the year of the worst of COVID, I think I saw more deaths than I had seen in all of my previous years as a nurse combined, including working with the elderly.”

Wilson recognizes Jones as her mentor. “She’s the person who asked me to come back to the hospital. She’s always encouraging, like if I want to learn a new skill. She’s always open to letting her staff grow.”

With working long hours and raising three children, Wilson said she enjoys unwinding by reading, singing, and traveling. The ocean is her happy place. She’s also active in her church, singing in the choir and working with a young adult group.

“Anyone interested in working in health care needs to have a level of compassion,” she said. “You are entrusted with the lives of not only the patient, but also their family.”

