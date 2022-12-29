YMCA starts endowment fund

WATERLOO — The Family YMCA of Black Hawk County is establishing an endowment fund with the Waterloo Community Foundation.

The Family YMCA of Black Hawk County, started more than 150 years ago, has its eye on the long-term future. The fund is being created to ensure the Y will have the resources needed to serve the community for many years to come.

“Our community relies on our services for their health and sustainability. Establishing an Endowment is one thing we can do now to ensure the Y will continue serving Black Hawk County for many years to come,” Norm Johnson, chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Family YMCA of Black Hawk County Fund may send tax-deductible donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar St., Suite 320 Waterloo, IA 50701 or give online at wloocommunityfoundation.org. Donations to the Family YMCA of Black Hawk County Fund are eligible for the Endow Iowa Tax Credit.