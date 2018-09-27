WATERLOO – This weekend, the Family YMCA of Black Hawk County will mark more than a century of developing the bodies, minds and spirits of those who’ve passed through its doors.
The organization, founded Sept. 28, 1868, will mark 150 years. It’s a momentous occasion, said CEO Angela Widner, noting the YMCA shares its incorporation year with the city of Waterloo.
“For as long as the city has existed, the Y has been a part of it,” she said.
As the longest serving nonprofit in the community, the Waterloo YMCA was originally organized to “help men live moral lives,” Widner said.
Today, the organization serves thousands of men, women and children in the community, ranging from infants to seniors. Programs focus on health, wellness, education and more.
“We have been able to transform ourselves to meet the changing needs of the community,” Widner said.
On Sept. 28, the first YMCA in Waterloo was organized at a meeting in the dental office of Dr. A.B. Mason. In addition to physical endeavors, men enjoyed activities designed for intellectual and spiritual growth, including lectures on astronomy and a 10-part program on the Ten Commandments.
In 1896, a YMCA building was proposed in the middle of the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo to bridge sometimes hard feelings between east and west side residents. The plan was scrapped because of flooding concerns, and an on-river location meant there could be no basement or bathrooms.
Three years later, a YMCA was built on the corner of West Fourth and Bridge streets. The three-story brick building had a pool, gym, bathrooms, meeting rooms and rooms for rent. In 1932, a new building was constructed on the same site, with gyms, a pool, health club, five bowling alleys, residence halls and more. The building still stands on West Fourth adjacent to the river.
By 1950, the YMCA summer camps for boys that had been held near Winslow moved to Hartman Reserve on land purchased with the help of then-Courier Publisher John Hartman. Today, that land houses the Hartman Reserve Nature Center.
The YMCA’s current location on South Hackett Road was built in 1982. Community support for the organization’s growth has remained steadfast for 150 years.
The nonprofit has remained viable for 150 years with membership fees, fundraising and grants.
“That’s a testimonial to people that the Y is making a difference in people’s lives. Early on people thought of us as a swim and gym, and now we are known for so much more than that,” Widner said.
Summer learning programs were implemented in 2016 and expanded in 2017 to curb reading skill loss over summer months. This fall, the YMCA will begin its Y Achieve afterschool program to further “help close the achievement gap, so kids don’t get left behind academically,” Widner noted.
Retired Waterloo Schools teacher Gene Carey is a longtime member of the YMCA.
“I started the Y when I was 12 years old. An employer of my father bought all the children that worked for him memberships to either the (YMCA or YWCA). That was 63 years ago,” he said in a YMCA video.
Carey became a swim instructor at the Y and said role models there inspired him to become a teacher.
“They set the character, the model,” he said. “It had a lot to do with molding what I am today. … There’s a sign there that says ‘Join a community, not a gym.’ That’s so true of the Y. It’s a community that I belong to. It’s not about just coming out and working out. The Y has a lot to offer people. And the Y seems to know how to change with the times, and so I think it’ll be here a long time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.