WATERLOO -- A wintry mix of precipitation, particularly ice and snow, is expected to hit much of northeast Iowa Saturday evening and continue into Sunday afternoon.
A winter storm watch was in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Mitchell, Marshall and Winneshiek counties, according to the Des Moines and La Crosse bureaus of the National Weather Service.
Those counties can first expect freezing rain and "some snow" on Friday evening into Saturday morning before switching to rain as the temperature warms Saturday. That will be followed by a period of ice on Saturday afternoon, with rain further south, according to the NWS. The system is then expected to change over to all snow by Saturday night and continue through Sunday.
Anywhere from 2 to 9 inches of snow, with the larger amounts expected in the far northeast corner of the state, was forecast. Wind gusts could be up to 50 miles per hour, according to the NWS. Ice accumulations were expected to be no more than a glaze.
Those conditions could bring down power lines or make for near-white-out conditions on roads at times, said the NWS.
