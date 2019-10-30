WATERLOO -- Brian Linkert stood next to a water-filled roadside ditch this week and counted his blessings.
Ten years ago this month, he was fighting for his life in the mangled wreckage of his truck after colliding with a minivan at the intersection of Dunkerton and Wagner roads just north of the Waterloo Regional Airport.
"I don't remember the impact," Linkert recalled. "I remember crawling around. My truck was upside down and the first responders were shining their lights on me and telling me not to move.
"I was in shock," he added. "It was like a dream."
The 38-year-old drove nearly 300 miles Tuesday from his Sauk Rapids, Minn., home to visit the scene of his life-altering accident.
"It's my 10-year anniversary," Linkert said. "It's just the fact I was fortunate enough to make it through it, and I'm still here. I wanted to see it again in my right mind."
His incident was one of 11 crashes over a 10-year period at the intersection, which spurred safety improvements and prompted Black Hawk County to request a traffic safety audit through the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2016.
"Our safety audit could find no single underlying cause for the high accident rate," said County Engineer Cathy Nicholas. But many of the crashes involved vehicles failing to yield at the stop signs.
The county installed two LED stop signs on Dunkerton Road for about $4,500 in 2011. It was the first installation of the lighted stop signs in the county.
Additional signs warning of a "stop ahead" were installed after the safety audit.
Linkert was heading to Dunkerton in the predawn hours of Oct. 13, 2009, where he was working as a welder on a water tower project. He was eastbound on Dunkerton Road when he ran the stop sign and collided with a southbound minivan.
Looking at the flat open landscape today, he's still not sure why he failed to see the stop sign.
"I guess if you're just not paying attention and not familiar with the area … I guess that's what I did," he said.
Linkert was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with a shattered pelvis and internal injuries. He he spent four weeks in Iowa City before undergoing treatment for another month in St. Cloud, Minn.
He fully recovered from his injuries but said the trauma had an unusual side effect. Previously an introvert, Linkert said he's now very talkative and loves to engage people in conversation.
He also knows he was lucky. Across the road from his crash site is a roadside memorial cross for an 11-year-old girl who died in a two-vehicle crash in 2008.
Before stopping at the accident location this week, Linkert took a metal rose he'd crafted in his welding shop and placed it on the girl's grave site in Mt. Vernon Cemetery just a mile up the road.
"As weird as it sounds, (the accident) changed me for the better," he said. "It brought me closer with my relationship with Jesus, and it really opened my eyes to see this world in a whole different perspective."
