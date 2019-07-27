{{featured_button_text}}

ALTOONA (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa say a 19-year-old woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hubbell Avenue and Tallgrass Parkway in Altoona. The Iowa State Patrol says the truck was northbound and had a green light when it hit the woman.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

