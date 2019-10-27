RUDD -- A 9-year-old boy has died following a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Rudd.
The Iowa State Patrol said Royce G. Fisher was killed and four others were injured in the accident at 6:36 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rudd Park Road and Glass Avenue.
Jesse Blades, 29, was driving a Ford Taurus northbound on Glass Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He collided broadside with an eastbound Ford Windstar minivan driven by Ronald Fisher, 57, the ISP said.
Blades and Fisher were injured along with Sarah Fisher, 50, and Aidyn Kline, 11. Their conditions were unavailable.
The state patrol was assisted on the scene by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Rudd Fire and Rescue, Nora Springs Fire and Ambulance, AMR Ambulance, MercyOne Airmed and the Mason City Fire Department.
