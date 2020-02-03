80-year-old fitness instructor inspires younger participants

“She said, ‘Christa you are the only one I can think of that can do that,’” Walters said. “I always exercised. It was nothing new to me, but telling people what to do was.”

When it came to learning about different workout routines and stretches, Walters used the same method she used in the past to learn English. Specifically, she watched TV and read.

Walters’ class has 12 to 14 regular members who attend every week. But sometimes the class overflows with walk-ins and she has to move over to the gym, she said.

Alaine Jamison, 66, of Bernard, said she has been attending Walters’ class for more than two years. She said Walters’ dedication inspires her to keep trying and pushing herself during workouts.

“She changes the class each time,” Jamison said. “We do something different every time, and you can tell she thought everything out, so she’s always very well-prepared. She inspires us — her age (and) what she can do.”

The majority of regular members in Walters’ class are more than 60 years old, but it is not just a class for seniors. It’s open to everyone, Walters said.