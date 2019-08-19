DES MOINES -- Samuel Fine, 13, of Johnston, won the top prize in the Bill Riley Talent Search senior competition at the Iowa State Fair Sunday.
He won $10,000 for his dance performance. Runner-up was Cali Wilson, 18, of Norwalk, also a dancer. Third place went to Megan Gilbreath, 18, of Johnston, who gave a vocal performance.
Carter Guse, 14, of Cedar Falls, who gave a vocal/guitar solo, was also a semi-finalist.
Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state and winners advance to the State Fair competition, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion.
