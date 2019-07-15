{{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVUE --- A 12-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a rollover crash in rural Bellevue, Jackson County Deputy Russ Long said in a news release issued Saturday night.

Gavin J. Milder, of rural Clinton, was killed when he was pinned under an SUV, fitted solely for off-roading, that had rolled onto its side. Authorities say the vehicle was driven by a 15-year-old.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The 12-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath it. Three other occupants of the vehicle were not hurt.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments