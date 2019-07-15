BELLEVUE --- A 12-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a rollover crash in rural Bellevue, Jackson County Deputy Russ Long said in a news release issued Saturday night.
Gavin J. Milder, of rural Clinton, was killed when he was pinned under an SUV, fitted solely for off-roading, that had rolled onto its side. Authorities say the vehicle was driven by a 15-year-old.
The 12-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath it. Three other occupants of the vehicle were not hurt.
