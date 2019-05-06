APLINGTON -- A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after officials said he was playing on a large rock and sand pile with other children when he reached up to touch a live power line.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office was called to 16969 310th St. in Aplington just after 1 p.m. Saturday for a boy who had been shocked by a power line.
The 10-year-old boy, who was not named, was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. He was taken to MercyOne-Sartori in Cedar Falls in stable condition.
Officials say the boy and several other children who were part of a family gathering nearby were playing on a large stockpile of rocks and sand owned by Butler County Secondary Roads. The pile was high enough to reach a 7,200-volt electric power line owned by MidAmerican Energy, and the boy was able to reach up and touch the line from the pile.
Deputies marked off the pile with yellow crime-scene tape after the incident "to alert anyone else of the danger until the county can eliminate the problem," according to Butler County's call for service record.
MidAmerican temporarily shut down power to the line Saturday afternoon, which affected customers from Aplington to Kesley, to allow Butler County to "work on getting this pile down," according to records.
Aplington Fire, Aplington Ambulance and MercyOne-Sartori Ambulance assisted.
