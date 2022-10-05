 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yard waste site hours changed

110716bp-waterloo-yard-waste-site

Michael Holmes offloads a wagon full of leaves at the yard waste drop-off site on Independence Avenue in Waterloo in 2016.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO — The yard waste/compost site at 2747 Independence Ave. has changed its hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 7 pm. Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

