Yard signs support health care heroes
Yard signs support health care heroes

MercyOne yard signs
WATERLOO – MercyOne Foundations in Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo have kicked off a yard sign fundraiser to support our local health care heroes on the frontline. Yard sign sales have already generated more than $2,400 for the COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps obtain personal protective equipment and other pandemic health care needs.

Orders will continue throughout May. Members of the community can order online and pay by credit card by visiting www.mercyone.org/northeastiowa/giving/yard-sign-fundraiser. Signs can also be purchased using cash or check. Call the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation office at 272-7676 for more information.

