Yard signs support health care heroes

WATERLOO – MercyOne Foundations in Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo have kicked off a yard sign fundraiser to support our local health care heroes on the frontline. Yard sign sales have already generated more than $2,400 for the COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps obtain personal protective equipment and other pandemic health care needs.