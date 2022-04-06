 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yankees Pinstripe Faithful will meet Monday

  • 0
Pinstripe Faithful

WATERLOO -- The Yankee Pinstripe Faithful Club will host a special, all-invited meeting Monday, April 11, at the American Legion, 728 Commercial St. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with free food, New York Yankees baseball cards and door prizes. The 6 p.m. meeting will include a Yankees quiz for prizes, book review and preview of upcoming activities.

FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Francis holds Ukrainian flag and condemns “massacre in Bucha”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News