WATERLOO — A bizarre diminutive figure in a small chair sits on a pedestal just inside the main gallery at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Clad in a padded patchwork of red fabrics stitched together with string, toddler’s Christmas-themed footed PJs on its feet and a horn jutting from its mask-like face, the Bizango radiates a fierce fighter’s spirit.

Created by Haitian artist Edmond Roland, “It’s said a Bizango doesn’t have power unless it contains a human skull. This one has plenty of power for such a little guy,” was Chawne Paige’s cryptic comment.

Paige, curator and newly appointed WCA interim director, wouldn’t confirm if the Vodou object contained a skull. It is just one of the weird, wonderful and whimsical objects featured in the new exhibition, “WTF: What the Fun.” The show is on display until Nov. 5.

“There are so many funky things in the art center’s permanent collection, many objects that have never been shown or seldom shown to the public. We began talking about how we frame a show with all of these unrelated pieces, and we came up with the WTF idea,” he explained.

“We started with 10 to 20 pieces, and decided that there we could do more and fill all the galleries, add to the story and spread them out so people can enjoy the surprising, unique and whimsical items in our collection,” Paige explained.

Bessie, a nearly life-sized painted cow by Charles Frambo welcomes visitors into the Forsberg Riverside Gallery. The piece was rejected from the 1999 Chicago Cow Parade because it looked as if it had been graffiti-tagged. It wound up displayed in a Chicago café, then it was purchased by a collector and gifted to the center.

Other artwork that made the list of “must” items include David Stern’s “Woman in Labor,” with thick ridges and swoops of paint that look as if it was applied with a trowel; Priscilla Kepner-Sage’s colorful textile “Octopus” dangling from the ceiling; and mini portraits of imaginary people that artist Dan Hagarty created after spending a night on a train near the Northern State Sanatorium at Minot, N.D.

“I Have Loved the Unloved,” a painting by Iowa artist Marvin Coen, lifelong friend and contemporary of Grant Wood, is displayed in the collection. It was the piece that established the permanent collection, donated in 1966 by the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

Also featured is University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus Tom Stancliffe’s Eterne, a tomb you can test drive by stepping inside, closing the door and peering out the peephole to see if you’ve been suitably remembered; Thaddeus Erdahl’s gloomy and contemptuous giant head, “Norman”; and Casey Slack’s painted piano.

There’s an early spray-painted mural by Paco Rosic; a larger-than-life Haitian snake charmer by Nancy Josephson; an upholstered chair painted with a large rooster by Barbara Dale Hanes; and a bottle cap-encrusted table and dial telephone created by Richard Koop.

A charming collection of Indonesian shelf-sitters – a dolphin, frog and cow fishing, a dog reading a book, along with a fish coffin, Joseph Polinski’s “Elvis” and Jerry Erdahl’s “Some are born with a silver spoon and others get the fork” mixed media piece, are among whimsical artworks on exhibit.

“So many of these pieces speak to the legacy of Kent Shankle and Cammie Scully, and how they completely emboldened our collection, expanding it under their leadership and bringing a sense of humor to the collection with art that is quirky, fun and surprising.”

Shankle recently retired as executive director; Scully retired in 2012 as WCA director after 31 years at the center, including several years as assistant director and curator.

“At the end of the day, we wanted to make sure all pieces were fun and interesting. Some are tongue-in-cheek, some ironic,” Paige explained.

A parlor installation by Aaron Wilson consumes a large portion of the exhibit. The artist has created a living room, with artwork, table, chairs and a chaise lounge upholstered with printed polka dot fabric with a subtle helicopter-and-tank motif. The installation is a commentary on military conflict as people can’t turn away from watching it unfold on TV.

“There are layers of meaning in Wilson’s work, which shows that even odd and whimsical art can have an underlying serious intent and message,” Paige said.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The gallery is closed on Monday. It is located at 225 Commercial St.

