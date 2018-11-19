A wreath is a circle for a reason.
With no beginning or end, a wreath historically has symbolized eternity, immorality, tribute and hope. As a decorative element, a wreath is jewelry that hangs on a home’s front door or window. It makes a personal statement and is a form of artistic impression, as well as being a sign of welcome.
It’s also true many wreaths we haul out of the closet and fluff, especially this time of year, are ones we’ve used for years. They’re dated, unimaginative and ho-hum — not to mention flat and threadbare.
In Laura Dowling’s new book, “Wreaths with How-to Tutorials,” the former chief White House florist suggests it’s time to reinvent the wreath. Dowling is author of “Floral Diplomacy at the White House” and “A White House Christmas.”
“Wreaths are such a beautiful floral art form. … But we get into a comfort zone, a rut where everything starts looking the same,” Dowling points out.
Look for inspiration in your surroundings and don’t be afraid to use unusual materials. One of Dowling’s wintry wreaths in the book, “Swan Lake,” incorporates silver wrapping paper and marshmallows, for example. “Inspiration is everywhere. If I’m at the farmers’ market and see a new variety of purple string beans and next to it are plums — that’s the start of a color palette and natural materials I can use.
“Open your eyes in the produce section at your grocery store. Something as simple as small potatoes with berries and a bit of greenery can make a lovely wreath.”
Beyond playing with modern color palettes and unusual combinations, the florist is an advocate for using fresh materials and seeks to change expectations for how a wreath is displayed and used. For example, instead of a single wreath to last the holidays, switch it up by adding or changing materials midway through the season for a new look.
Her new book offers step-by-step tips and techniques for creating 78 innovative seasonal wreaths for all occasions. As a florist, she prefers fresh materials, but notes that many of the wreaths could be made using faux flowers and produce.
Dowling writes that making a wreath is a “lot like telling a story with a beginning, middle and an end. It requires a compelling plot (theme), a mix of interesting characters (design elements) and a strong narrative (technique) that build up with a crescendo and flourish to a dramatic ending (finishing touches).”
Making a wreath, she says, requires a methodical thought process, the right tools, technical skills and creative inspiration. The florist shares her techniques, a basic tool list, as well as more advanced techniques and tools and supplies list for experienced wreath-makers.
“The starting point always is what the purpose of the wreath? How long do you want it to last? How much time do you want to put into it? Some wreaths require more technique and a lot more time and effort.”
A wreath begins with the foundation and base layer of the wreath, focal point or main materials (usually the largest fruit or flowers), accent elements (smaller, delicate items), followed by finishing touches (the lightest elements that float in and above the wreath, Dowling writes.
There are techniques for attaching various items, making picks and bundle, ruching ribbons (and leaves!), keeping critters from eating your fresh creations and contending with weather.
Dowling is fearless in choosing produce and flowers for her wreaths, such as pears, apples, turnips, cabbage, peppers, potatoes, lettuce, sugar snap peas, strawberries, lettuce, peonies, daisies, sweet peas, leaves, pine cones, ornaments, even red balloons. Her themes range from woods and meadows to gardens, islands and dreams.
She started using fruits and vegetables in her designs because they are hardier and more available than seasonal flowers. There’s a shelf life to fruits and vegetables, so working with wooden skewers and tooth picks allows the material to be turned into soups, salads, etc., while others can be made into potpourri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.