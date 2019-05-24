Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: May 24, 2019 @ 2:14 am
Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock will host a Cowboy Church Service on June 2, lead by the Double J Wranglers. The worship with a western flair starts at 9 a.m.; hats and boots are welcome.
