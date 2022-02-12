Worth-A-Shot offers new reimbursement program for parents interested in vaccinating their kids

CEDAR FALLS – Worth-A-Shot has rolled out a second program to help people break down financial barriers associated with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The nonprofit can help offset expenses that otherwise may make it difficult to get children under 18 vaccinated.

Despite the vaccine being free, the organization has found success by granting up to $100 in reimbursements for hundreds of people in Iowa and across the United States.

People can be reimbursed for lost wages, travel, child care and other expenses when getting the vaccine or experiencing side effects.

“It’s been amazing to see all the walks of life who’ve showed up and benefited,” said Jubal Slone, one of the organization’s founders. “And as more and more kids stop with remote learning and return to school, it’s become important that we help these families out too.”

For example, the first program reimbursed an early-20s cancer survivor who got vaccinated for lost wages for taking time off from a job as a server.

Slone, who also serves as board president, says people can apply by sending a message through the nonprofit’s Facebook page; visiting its website, https://worthashot.net; sending an email to info@worthashot.net; or calling (319) 774-5505.

Applicants must have gotten their first shot within the last seven days or not yet received it.

He recommends people reach out while setting up the appointment to get fully vaccinated or the booster shot. In order to qualify for the new program, the child’s first dose must have been on or after Jan. 24.

“It’s not an much as application but a conversation,” he said. “One of our volunteers will follow up and ask about what’s going on that is causing you hardship. Whether you qualify is not based on your income.”

The nonprofit asks interested people be cognizant of its limited resources, to be saved for those who haven’t already received assistance of $100 or more from an employer or another agency.

After showing proof of vaccination, the reimbursement is delivered through PayPal or as a check in the mail to the adult or the parent of the kid.

Worth-A-Shot was started this summer by Slone and Brooke Trent, a married couple in Cedar Falls, with the help of several volunteers.

The organization is “nonpolitical” and and its reimbursement is not viewed as an incentive.

Slone and Trent founded the nonprofit after reading “an article that (said) 19% of people who were interested in being vaccinated were concerned about the financial implications of getting vaccinated.” Since then, they’ve raised thousands of dollars, and are still accepting tax-deductible donations to continue helping people.

