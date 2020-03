Worshipping in your car: Cedar Falls church has unique way to reach parishioners during virus threat

CEDAR FALLS — With the coronavirus keeping worshipers home for another week, church parking lots were empty across the Cedar Valley Sunday – except at Bethany Bible Chapel.

The church's lot was filled with more than 100 vehicles for a 10 a.m. service, which a worship band and speaker led from a flatbed trailer. Attendees stayed in their cars as the music and sermon were transmitted through a frequency on their FM radios, singing along and listening to the message.

While being in vehicles helped enforce the separation needed to keep COVID-19 from spreading, the congregation found ways to participate in the service.

A cacophony of car horns honked after the first song ended. People responded the same way to other songs and prayers. And following some key points in the sermon, preached by church elder Dave Wilson, the horns sounded again.

"I never, never expected to be standing in a parking lot talking to a lot of cars," Wilson told the assembly before starting his sermon.

"We love you, we care for you and we miss you all," he added, speaking for the elders. "We're going to get through this. God is bigger than this virus. Amen?"