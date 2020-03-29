Worshiping in your car: Cedar Falls church has unique way to reach parishioners during virus threat

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said Monday, March 30, that gatherings such as the one described below are prohibited, per Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation on prohibiting large gatherings of more than 10 people.

CEDAR FALLS — With the coronavirus keeping worshipers home for another week, church parking lots were empty across the Cedar Valley Sunday – except at Bethany Bible Chapel.

The church’s lot was filled with more than 100 vehicles for a 10 a.m. service, which a worship band and speaker led from a flatbed trailer. Attendees stayed in their cars as the music and sermon were transmitted through a frequency on their FM radios, singing along and listening to the message.

While being in vehicles helped enforce the separation needed to keep COVID-19 from spreading, the congregation found ways to participate in the service.

A cacophony of car horns honked after the first song ended. People responded the same way to other songs and prayers. And following some key points in the sermon, preached by church elder Dave Wilson, the horns sounded again.

“I never, never expected to be standing in a parking lot talking to a lot of cars,” Wilson told the assembly outside the church at Greenhill Road and Rownd Street before starting his sermon.