World's Window ownership change on Cedar Falls Main Street sets stage for continued success

CEDAR FALLS – After opening nearly four decades ago, the World’s Window is undergoing an ownership change to ensure it thrives for years to come.

Betsy Roling, the future proprietor of the “Fair Trade” store at 214 Main St., also will open up a gift and services co-op, The Cob Mercantile, next door at 212 Main St. in mid-to-late May.

The purchase from the nonprofit board will close May 1 for an undisclosed amount.

The goal of having a local and global impact will remain the same as Rowling takes over after having been general manager of the nonprofit store, with products from many impoverished artisans from around the world, since 2018.

She’ll combine it and her new business into a for-profit operation. But there will be no changes, and for now the name will remain the same.

The business structure change will lend additional flexibility to keep the store open as volunteer numbers have declined and keeping a full board has become a challenge.

“It’s like the end of an era. But we’re continuing what so many women created in the 1980s. We’re excited and hopeful this change will open doors to so much more,” Roling said. “The board knows I’ll continue on with the foundation that was built.”

The board was not looking to sell, but with Roling already working there and looking to open her “micro-business” co-op next door, her husband suggested: “Why wouldn’t you just buy both? It would be easier if you ran both as one.”

The nonprofit remains appreciative of its dedicated volunteers, like Betty Goettsch and Virginia Shimpach, who are both more than 90 years old, and along with others who help in “telling the story behind the products, which in turn helps sell product.”

A Volunteer and Customer Appreciation Event is scheduled at the store from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. May 7.

“It’s a bit of a relief, now not having to worry about keeping the store open. It’s sad, but we know this change is for the better,” added Board Chair Sue Loy.

Roling’s new space next door used to be a store named Kitchen Essentials and Gifts. Upon opening, patrons will have access to both similarly sized stores from the interior.

The Cob Mercantile will rent space to local craftspeople and artisans who are interested in getting their products and services in a brick and mortar store on Main Street without having to worry about the overhead costs.

The store name was proposed by Roling’s daughter. “Each business will be like a kernel on the cob,” which is meant to drive home the essence of the model: Multiple businesses will be inside one and can be “a place to grow” together.

Entrepreneurs also will have access to business education and be able to host special events in The Crib, which would also be a space for anyone to relax, study or share a coffee.

If interested, vendors can fill out a Google Form at: https://bit.ly/3LzX1dr.

There are some guaranteed names who have already committed to sharing their talents, like Liza Paizis with cards and jewelry; Mary Paxton with homemade baby quilts; and EmmaJean Roling with environmentally friendly soaps and toothbrushes.

Vendors need to commit to spending eight hours per month in the store.

