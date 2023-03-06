WATERLOO — For just $1, a child can enjoy activities at Waterloo’s popular recreation, arts and cultural attractions during the annual World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids.

From March 13 to 17, families can participate in hands-on fun at 10 downtown Waterloo venues, all located within a one-square mile area. Discounted admission for kids is $1 per person, per site, thanks to sponsorship by the R.J. McElroy Trust. Some venues are free of charge.

“Downtown Waterloo is an awesome place for families. It might just be the best square mile for kids in Iowa,” said Megan McKenzie, executive director of the McElroy Trust. “We hope every child will have a great spring break.”

McElroy Trust has sponsored the World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids since 2010. More than 10,000 people participate each year. All children must be accompanied by an adult; supervision is required.

Organizers predict attractions will be busy, so families should plan ahead and check the schedule for special hours at each site. There is no registration, but venues will adhere to maximum capacity figures.

“Spring break week is our biggest week of the year. It draws quite a crowd,” said Caylin Graham, Phelps Youth Pavilion manager. Kids can choose from two sessions from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We have 350 wristbands for the morning session and 350 wristbands for the afternoon for the Pavilion and PlayScape,” a popular climbing sculpture, Graham said.

By week’s end, approximately 3,500 participants will have climbed aboard the Tap-Tap taxi for a bumpy ride in Haiti, taken a virtual drive into a Grant Wood landscape and explored about 40 interactive exhibits, art workshops, high-tech adventures and gallery displays.

“The feedback we get is that kids love it, and it’s a time of year when kids have been cooped up inside for a long time. It gives them something to look forward to, a lot of space to play and explore and an exciting time for kids,” Graham said.

At the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, kids can immerse themselves in theater improv and games. Two sessions will take place daily Monday through Friday.

“It’s important for us to participate in Spring Break. We love to see more kids in the theater and have new kids show up who didn’t know we are here, or who haven’t felt comfortable auditioning for shows,” said Anita Ross, executive director for Waterloo Community Playhouse and BHCT.

“This is a good chance for kids to find out if they enjoy theater, and it’s just fun to play games,” she said.

Attractions participating are:

Phelps Youth Pavilion, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Two sessions are planned daily, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Creative and interactive experiences. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $1.

John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, 500 Westfield Ave., Waterloo. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Arts and crafts activities for all visitors will include John Deere Kids coloring table with coloring pages, character stickers and photos with favorite cut-out characters. Admission is free.

National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, 303 Jefferson St., Waterloo. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Displays, interactive experiences. Admission is $1.

Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Theater immersion games and fun. Admission is $1.

Grout Museum District. Daily shows at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. in the Norris Corson Family Planetarium at the Grout Museum, 503 South St.; Science demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1, 2 and 3 p.m. at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St. Admission is $1. Scavenger hunt at both locations for prizes.

Waterloo Public Library, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. March 14, “Big Bang Bubbles” for youth; 10:30 a.m., March 17, “The Gruffalo” story time and activities. Free admission.

Young Arena, three daily ice skating sessions from noon to 1 p.m., 2 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission is $1; skate rental is $1 each. Helmets and pads are recommended. Capacity is limited.

Cedar Valley SportsPlex Swimming (pool only), 300 Jefferson St., 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Capacity is limited. $1 open swim.

YWCA Swimming (pool only), 425 Lafayette St., 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Capacity is limited to 30 in the pool at a given time. Admission is $1. Children under 14 must be accompanied by parent, guardian or adult 18 or older.

Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley Maker Space and Hartman Reserve Nature Center, third floor Tech Works Building, 360 Westfield Ave., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Learn about snakes and turtles, read books, and make a toy snake or turtle to take home. Free admission.

For a listing, visit https://www.mcelroytrust.org/spring-break.

