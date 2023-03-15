WATERLOO — No matter the family, downtown has something for all kids to do, learn and explore during spring break this year.

The R.J. McElroy Trust is sponsoring the “World’s Greatest Spring Break” this week for another year, offering up about 10 different venues with activities for free or $1 in the center of town, ranging from those relating to the arts to anything that might get one’s heart pumping.

At Young Arena on Commercial Street, people weren’t playing hockey. Instead, they were putting on skates and gliding around the ice rink.

Brinley Girsch, 10, of New Hartford, was striving not to fall on the ice Tuesday while her sister Macy, 12, admitted they’d probably be racing. But there was a twinkle in their eyes that indicated figure skating might be in their futures.

It was one example of fun kids might experience in Waterloo this week.

“We’re always looking to do every sport it seems like,” said Brandy Girsch, their mother.

Addison Hansen, 10, of Waterloo, was one of the participants who had never skated before but completed a lap and then solicited the help of her aunt Kayla Dunning in putting on a different sized pair of skates while wearing a helmet the color of cotton candy.

“I wanted to try something new,” said Hansen.

A block over, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum on Jefferson Street offered yet another opportunity to get moving but also a chance to learn.

Dike resident Mary Metz’s two grandsons toured the facility, climbed the rope and were having fun on the large wrestling mat inside the learning space.

“They got to run around and play and learned some history,” she said.

“Thank you, Waterloo, for putting this all together for the families that can’t get away,” she added. “Their parents have to work and it’s nice to have a week full of activities nearby.”

The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, also on Commercial Street, offered the opportunity for kids to have some fun with acting and improv.

The tail end of one session had kids reenacting the familiar Dr. Seuss book “Green Eggs and Ham” with Executive Director Anita Ross. As part of the story drama and creative play lesson, kids emphatically offered up things to convince her to eat the delicacy, whether that be a trampoline or movie, or more exotic gifts like a Lamborghini.

Another game had the children helping to create a scene where each one got to act as some type of inanimate object, ranging from a bush and a piece of grass to apples, ants, dog, rainbows and even a unicorn.

“It’s fun to be on stage,” said Piper Alexandres, 7, of Cedar Falls. Her dad, Jay, said she starts classes soon there, and it gave her an early sense as to what they were all about at the theater.

“You meet new people and get a feeling for what people think and get to share your voice in front of people,” said Connor Davis, 10, of Osage, another one of the participants.

His mother Emily Witt said it was “like school without the school.”

“It’s fun and you have the opportunity to learn without the paper,” she added.

Ross agreed with one sentiment that an advantage of the World’s Greatest Spring Break is that “everything is right here” in the same part of town.

“That’s nice in itself. It might be a little chilly, but you could walk to everything. And all of us are able to share what we do,” she said.

Hidie Gardner of Charles City brought her son there, as well.

“All the kids get to act out different scenarios and it gets the kids comfortable with each other,” she said. “By the end, they’re all laughing and being silly, and it’s fun to watch,” she said.

Right across the street was another popular stop for kids, where Gardner also brought her family – the Phelps Youth Pavilion.

Kinnick Dall, 7, of the Dike-New Hartford area, refers to the pavilion as “the milking cow place” because of fun memories with the familiar animal simulation. While admittedly a bit older than when he first visited, he was still having a blast honking the horn and pretending to drive a pretend bus with the little kids.

“He enjoyed the stage upstairs, too, dressing up and performing,” said Billie Dall, his mother, “and has been wanting to come back. There’s so much to do.”

The popularity in the fun zone could be measured by the screams and giggles or the shoes at the front entrance, but Manager Caylin Graham said that all the excitement Tuesday was just the beginning. She felt the facility hadn’t hit its peak for the week.

“It’s been a really good year so far,” she said. “The kids have been interacting with each other in a positive manner and keeping the space clean.”

From tables with bright colors to block forts, a pretend construction zone, and a place to climb that children call the “bunny hole,” there was no shortage of things to do.

Jessica Cole’s family from Waterloo was happy to find a place where all five of her kids – 6 months to 12 years old – could get out of the house for a good time at little to no cost.

Her son Jzeon Dorn, 12, of Waterloo, got a kick out of the tractor simulation.

“It helps me become a good driver,” he said. He was joined by his sister Ja’khia, 10, who was looking forward to spending time with her friends.

“My friends make me laugh so hard,” she said.

The John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, Grout Museum, Waterloo Public Library, Cedar Valley SportsPlex, YWCA, and Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley Maker Space (and Hartman Reserve Nature Center) rounded out the list of other hotspots for the World’s Greatest Spring Break.

