2020 World's Greatest Spring Break for Kids set

With the support of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, the Waterloo Public Library will give away 1,000 books to children and youth during the World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids. The giveaway will begin on March 16 and last until all of the books have found a home with a child. Children will choose from a wide selection of new books provided by the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. One book per child.

Special eventsVolunteer Center of Cedar Valley — Give back to our community! Make the world a better place! “Pop-In Service” opportunities. Engage in fun service projects designed to support local non-profit ag

encies. TechWorks lobby, 10-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; free admission.

Hawkeye Community College — The field trip that comes to you! Hawkeye’s STEM mobile lab provides the ultimate learning experience. Learning comes alive with 3D technology ready to explore all subjects: anatomy, math, history, sciences, animals, arts, mechanical, space and more; 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, TechWorks parking lot; free admission.

Last year, the McElroy Trust sponsored $1 admission to nine downtown Waterloo attractions during spring break. Some 13,278 admissions were granted over five days, an average of 2,656 admissions per day.