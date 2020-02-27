2020 World's Greatest Spring Break for Kids set

WATERLOO — From March 16-20, families will have an opportunity for hands-on fun at 12 downtown Waterloo attractions during the World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids.
Discounted admission of $1 per site, per person is available during World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids thanks to the sponsorship of the R.J. McElroy Trust.
Special admission available that week at the following sites:
- Phelps Youth Pavilion at the Waterloo Center for the Arts — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; $1 admission.
- John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum — 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; free admission.
- National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; $1 admission.
- Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum & Grout Museum — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; planetarium shows daily at 10 a.m., noon and 2 and 4 p.m.; $1 admission.
- Bluedorn Science Imaginarium — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; science demonstrations daily at 10 a.m., noon and 2 and 4 p.m.; $1 admission.
- Waterloo Public Library — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; crafts available all week long; Big Bang Bubble Show, 10:30 a.m. March 18; Puppet Show, 10:30 a.m. March 20; teen programs each day at 2 p.m.
- Black Hawk Children’s Theatre at the Walker Building; performances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily; $1 admission.
- Young Arena Ice Skating —noon-1 p.m., 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; noon-1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. Tuesday; $1 admission plus $1 skate rental; helmets and pads recommended.
- Cedar Valley SportsPlex (swimming only) — 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday.
- YWCA (swimming only) — 1:30-3 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesday.
With the support of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, the Waterloo Public Library will give away 1,000 books to children and youth during the World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids. The giveaway will begin on March 16 and last until all of the books have found a home with a child. Children will choose from a wide selection of new books provided by the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. One book per child.
Special eventsVolunteer Center of Cedar Valley — Give back to our community! Make the world a better place! “Pop-In Service” opportunities. Engage in fun service projects designed to support local non-profit ag
- encies. TechWorks lobby, 10-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; free admission.
- Hawkeye Community College — The field trip that comes to you! Hawkeye’s STEM mobile lab provides the ultimate learning experience. Learning comes alive with 3D technology ready to explore all subjects: anatomy, math, history, sciences, animals, arts, mechanical, space and more; 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, TechWorks parking lot; free admission.
Last year, the McElroy Trust sponsored $1 admission to nine downtown Waterloo attractions during spring break. Some 13,278 admissions were granted over five days, an average of 2,656 admissions per day.
“Downtown Waterloo is an awesome place for families! It might just be the best-square-mile for kids in Iowa. We hope every child will have a great spring break,” said Megan McKenzie, executive director of the R.J. McElroy Trust, in a release.
Organizers are recommending tips to make the most of the experience. All kids must be accompanied by an adult. Supervision is required. Come early in the day and the week. Attractions will be busy. Plan ahead for special hours at each site. Details are available at www.worlds greatestspringbreak.com.
