World premiere of 'The Suffragist' coming to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — In its world premiere performance, “The Suffragist” will run at 7 p.m. June 5 and 6, and at 2 p.m. June 7 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Tickets are on sale now.

“The Suffragist” follows Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt, Lucy Burns, Inez Milholland, Ida B. Wells and others as they struggle to justify the means for winning women’s right to vote. This battle of ideas and leadership is painted in intimate human moments and with musical spectacle, bringing to life the parades, rallies and protests these true revolutionaries used to advance their cause.

“Those who worked for women’s suffrage fought long and hard for many years, and many died before Congress passed the 19th Amendment,” stated retired University of Northern Iowa music professor Nancy Hill Cobb, who serves both as composer and executive producer of the musical. “Others risked their lives in the fight, yet most are unknown to a majority of Americans. It is time we celebrate these American women heroes in a genre that is also ‘All American’ musical theater.”