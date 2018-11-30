WATERLOO — When World AIDS Day was founded, in 1988, the HIV/AIDS epidemic was a full-blown crisis.
The federal government issued an education campaign, a presidential commission on AIDS was formed, and advertisements about unsafe sex and sharing needles flooded the airways.
Thirty years later, thanks in part to better pharmaceutical drugs to combat the disease and help people live longer, a generation has grown up without constant information about the human immunodeficiency virus.
That worries people like Jona Van Blaricom, president of the Waterloo-based nonprofit Community AIDS Assistance Project, or CAAP.
She remembers the ’80s, when AIDS was known as the “gay cancer,” thousands were dying and there was no treatment. As a result, people were shunned for being HIV positive, and rumors about who had it and how you caught the disease were rampant.
“I don’t think a lot of kids today think about AIDS because it’s not as talked about as it used to be,” Van Blaricom said.
For this year’s World AIDS Day, on Saturday, local AIDS activists want people to know the disease is still out there — but there’s new hope.
Elizabeth Wilson, a case manager at Cedar AIDS Support System, or CASS — a program under Cedar Valley Hospice begun in 1988 — agreed with Van Blaricom. She has spoken with college students and volunteers who might have only heard of HIV in passing, like any other sexually-transmitted or bloodborne disease.
That’s a problem, she said, because if you don’t know the facts, you don’t know how it’s spread or how to prevent it.
“People who aren’t aware or haven’t been educated still respond to it as a death sentence (that affects) only gay men or only intravenous drug users,” Wilson said.
For example, some new diagnoses come from new mothers who get blood tests as part of their first prenatal visits.
But although unsafe sex with anyone, sharing needles and passing from mother to child are still the biggest risk factors to contracting HIV, it’s no longer the death sentence it once was.
More than 3,000 Iowans are believed to be HIV positive, with around 400 of those unaware they have contracted the disease, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Wilson said CASS currently serves 102 patients living with HIV.
Those who know about their status can be treated with regular medication — and those who are treated can expect to live as long as someone without the disease, according to the IDPH.
“We now have several people over the age of 60, which — when I first started 19 years ago — was unheard of,” Wilson said.
But without regular treatment, HIV can lead to AIDS and become fatal.
“World AIDS Day is a good time to remember that everyone between the ages of 15 and 64 should be tested at least once in their lives, regardless of risk,” said IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati, in a press release.
Organizations like CAAP help provide extra money to patients who need medication, food, housing and quality-of-life needs, Van Blaricom said, and they do that through their annual CAAP Benefit each fall.
They also continue to spread awareness, with the help of the Black Hawk County Health Department and CASS, about medications like pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, a once-daily pill that can reduce the likelihood of HIV infection by up to 92 percent. Information is at the health department as well as Kings and Queens bar.
HIV medications are now covered by most insurance — unthinkable 30 years ago, and a reminder of how far progress has come, Van Blaricom said.
“I’m hoping someday that CAAP no longer exists because they find a cure for AIDS — it’ll be one hell of a party when that happens,” she said.
For more information, go to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s HIV page, https://www.idph.iowa.gov/hivstdhep/hiv.
