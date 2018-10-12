Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- NorthEast Iowa Genealogical Society will welcome certified genealogist Alice Hoyt Veen to meetings Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Public Library.

Hoyt Veen will be presenting four session:

Tuesday: 2 p.m., "Iowa Ancestors" (with workshop); and 6:30 p.m., "Finding John Johnson" (no workshop).

Wednesday: 10 a.m., Courthouse research (with workshop); and 2 p.m., "A Mother for Charles" (with workshop).

These workshops are free to the public.

For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/site/neigsblackhawkcounty/home.

