CEDAR FALLS -- NorthEast Iowa Genealogical Society will welcome certified genealogist Alice Hoyt Veen to meetings Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Hoyt Veen will be presenting four session:
Tuesday: 2 p.m., "Iowa Ancestors" (with workshop); and 6:30 p.m., "Finding John Johnson" (no workshop).
Wednesday: 10 a.m., Courthouse research (with workshop); and 2 p.m., "A Mother for Charles" (with workshop).
These workshops are free to the public.
For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/site/neigsblackhawkcounty/home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.