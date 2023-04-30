WATERLOO — Fifty Iowans killed on the job in 2022 were given a moment of silence Friday.

Black Hawk County’s union faithful gathered at the Labor Temple on Burton Avenue to make sure colleagues wouldn’t be forgotten during a brief Workers Memorial Day ceremony. On April 28 every year, the labor movement observes Workers Memorial Day to remember those killed, injured, or made ill on the job and to renew the fight for strong safety and health protections.

The list of men and women is courtesy of the Iowa Federation of Labor. At least a few had ties to the Cedar Valley, Chad Workman, 44, of Waterloo, and Robert Way, 55, of Mt. Vernon (a Cedar Falls native), who died while on the job in Black Hawk County.

Gregory “Michael” Harter, 71, the Fairbank mayor killed in a car accident while working as a driver’s education instructor was the only person who died on the job in Bremer County. Another man, Michael Pittman, 27, of Steamboat Rock, lost his life in Webster County, but was born in Waverly.

And in the newspaper industry, Salena Williams, 62, of Mason City, died after falling at her job as a Mason City Globe-Gazette distribution supervisor.

Most of the 50 worked as farmers or in law enforcement or had been drivers. Each was involved in labor of some kind. Others who died worked in road construction, metal fabrication and as an arborist.

The event was organized by the Black Hawk Union Council on the Labor Temple’s front lawn with the engraved stone memorial as a centerpiece. Organizers do not believe any family of the deceased were in attendance.

“It’s a way to observe the many people who died on the job,” said Jerry Hageman, council president and a retired outdoor technician for a phone company. He siad the number of workplace fatalities hovers around 50 every year.

“I spent 36 years working for a phone company, and I feel it’s the responsibility of the company to make the workplace safe every day. I remember a sign that read: ‘No job is so urgent that you can’t take the time to do it safely.’”

Black Hawk County has held the ceremony since at least the early 2000s, although some attendees believe the tradition started before then. It gave those in attendance a chance to reflect on what happened April 28, 1971.

That’s the day the Occupational Safety and Health Act took effect, ensuring every worker had the right to a safe job.

“These safety guidelines were established for a reason,” said Calvin Eckhoff, a retired machinist. “They can be a big hassle for companies, and some may even get fined for not keeping up with them, but they keep a lot of people safe.”

Two dozen people, including several Democratic state and local representatives, gathered to hear the reading of the names of the dead, how they lost their lives and the statement “gone but not forgotten.” Each time a name was read, 13-year-old Landon Winther placed a “Mourn for the Dead, Fight for the Living” blue and yellow button in front of the memorial to pay respects.

The Rev. David Glenn-Burns gave the invocation. Union supporters Chuck Kacher, Lon Kammeyer, Colette Morris and Dave Bushaw read the names aloud. A moment of silence, “Taps” was played, and Kacher offered some words of wisdom about people needing to put their phones down while driving in order to prevent avoidable deaths.

Attendees then broke away for burgers and other refreshments in the lodge.

“I’ve been coming to this for years because it’s important that these people are not forgotten,” said Steve Abbott, another retired outside technician for a phone company. “A lot of things happen in the workplace, and this day reminds us to work safely, because when you don’t it can end in a way that devastates a whole family.”

Workplace safety can be as simple as an employer providing workers the proper training or safety gear.

“Workplace safety is similar to playing baseball,” added Abbott. “The more times you reach home safely is what counts.”

