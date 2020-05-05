Workers groups call for more OSHA measures at meatpacking plants

The workers groups said unprotected and sick workers are more likely to make mistakes, increasing the risk of tainted meat.

“With workers crammed in side-by-side on processing lines, it’s no surprise that meatpacking plants have become incubators for COVID-19,” said Suzanne Adely, co-director of the Food Chain Workers Alliance. “We’re in an unprecedented situation and right now we need OSHA to enforce mandatory protections like paid sick days, handwashing stations, slower line speeds, and 6 feet of space between workers.”

The petition is requesting that plants develop a COVID-19 response plan, clean and disinfect equipment, implement social distancing and physical barriers for workers during their shifts, provide protective equipment and slow line speeds if they pose a threat to worker or food safety. The groups area also asking that plants prohibit sick employees from coming to work and continue to pay and provide health care.

The petition also asks OSHA to increase inspections.

On Friday, Black Hawk County officials met with operators of the Waterloo Tyson Fresh Meats facility to discuss progress in efforts to make the plant safe and “see the amount of massive improvements that they are demonstrating,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.