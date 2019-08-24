WATERLOO – One worker was injured during a chemical spill at a Waterloo plant on Friday.
The employee’s identity and condition weren’t immediately available, but firefighters said he received burns from liquid sulfur, and he was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. Friday at Hydrite Chemical, 2815 WCF&N Drive, when workers were unloading sulfur from a tanker rail car, firefighter said. Medics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.
You have free articles remaining.
Sulfur melts at about 240 degrees Fahrenheit, according to firefighters, and the element is liquefied when it is loaded into rail cars and then reheated for unloading.
The spill didn’t require any special cleanup, fire officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.