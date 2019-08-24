{{featured_button_text}}
hydrite chemical plant

Hydrite Chemical Co.’s plant in Waterloo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO – One worker was injured during a chemical spill at a Waterloo plant on Friday.

The employee’s identity and condition weren’t immediately available, but firefighters said he received burns from liquid sulfur, and he was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Friday at Hydrite Chemical, 2815 WCF&N Drive, when workers were unloading sulfur from a tanker rail car, firefighter said. Medics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.

Sulfur melts at about 240 degrees Fahrenheit, according to firefighters, and the element is liquefied when it is loaded into rail cars and then reheated for unloading.

The spill didn’t require any special cleanup, fire officials said.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

