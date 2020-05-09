Work to resume on Highway 58/Viking Road intersection
Work to resume on Highway 58/Viking Road intersection

Traffic moves through the new Highway 58 tunnel under Viking Road in Cedar Falls on Monday.

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Transportation and its contractor, PCI, will resume with the final stages of construction for the Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road project.

In order for the contractor to begin the work, lane closures will be required on both Highway 58 and also on the bridge of Viking Road. These lane closures will be in effect until July 4.

Lane closures on Highway 58 will be taken down for Memorial Day weekend. During the next following weeks, motorists can expect higher than normal traffic delays and may wish to use alternate routes.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo

