Work to begin on Cedar Falls alley from 22nd Street to Seerley Boulevard

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — This week a contractor will close the alley running from 22nd Street to Seerley Boulevard between Franklin and Clay streets in order to work on its reconstruction.

In the meantime, garbage and yard waste collection will be moved onto the side roads, Franklin and Clay streets, during what’s estimated to be a six to eight week closure.

The time and day of pickup will not change.

The city advises people to stay away from the construction zone, which will include heavy equipment moving back and forth, and behind the sidewalk on the property side.

For additional information about the 2022 Alley Reconstruction Project, go onilne to www.cedarfalls.com/1462/Alley-Reconstruction-Project.

To receive alley closure notices by e-mail and/or text message, go to www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road construction as shown. Questions or concerns can be directed to Brett Armstrong. Call (319) 268-5161 or email Brett.Armstrong@cedarfalls.com.

