CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Monday, weather permitting, work will resume on the final year of the two-year Iowa Highway 58/Viking Road interchange project in Cedar Falls.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials said drivers can expect lane closures on both Highway 58 and Viking Road beginning that day.
This project includes construction of an underpass that will eventually allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road.
A nighttime closure of the Iowa Highway 58/Viking Road interchange is scheduled from 9 p.m. March 20 until 6 a.m. March 21 to allow construction workers to place traffic in a head-to-head traffic pattern on the current northbound Highway 58 lanes and on Viking Road. During this closure, motorists will be detoured around the work zone using Ridgeway Avenue, Hudson Road and Greenhill Road.
While both Highway 58 and Viking Road are anticipated to be open to at least one lane of travel in each direction throughout construction, the lane closures may result in traffic congestion that will cause backups and delays during peak driving times. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes to avoid the congestion.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.
