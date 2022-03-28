Work begins on West Viking Road Industrial Phase V Project

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning this week, work will begin on the West Viking Road Industrial Park Phase V Project. Construction will be focused around the extension of Venture Way, Technology Place, and a new north/south road called Innovation Drive. This will complete the first loop into the new industrial park providing new industrial building lots along Venture Way and Innovation Drive. Work will include new storm sewer, sanitary sewer, water main, regional storm water detention ponds, a multiuse trail system, and other underground utilities. Construction for the project will be split into two major phases of construction throughout the year.

For the first half of the construction season, crews will continue to work on mass grading operations across the entire site located south of Viking Road and East of Union Road. Grading operations will include placement of stormwater detention ponds, roadway grading, and also setting up developable lots. During this phase the contractor will also be starting underground utilities.

Then in midsummer, crews will switch from mass grading operations to paving operations. Work will include installing the remaining underground utilities and then start the placement of the new roadway for the first extension of the industrial park.

