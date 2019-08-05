WATERLOO — Hundreds of people gathered at Lincoln Park to celebrate Sunday morning mass, led by the Rev. Paul McManus.
“I want to welcome each and every one of you to this liturgy,” McManus said, greeting the crowd with arms raised.
After choir songs and Scripture readings from the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes and St. Paul’s letter to the Colossians, McManus’s homily focused on the need to be thankful and love one another, especially in light of the recent tragedies in Texas and Ohio.
“Gratitude is an attitude that can change the world, and I can do that one day at a time,” said McManus.
Continuing with a theme of love and happiness, McManus said the key to living those out is listening to people and showing gratitude.
“God calls you and I to have a grateful heart,” McManus said.
After a spontaneous chorus of “Happy Birthday” when McManus mentioned celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday, he continued, beseeching the crowd to love people, which, by so doing, gives hope to others, something all people seek.
McManus provided an example from his own life, saying he found hope and purpose comes not from the priesthood, rather God’s work through him in that position.
He encouraged the crowd to find their own means of performing these acts of love, before moving to a broader picture, calling out the lack of love and unity in the country.
“We need to work, in our own small way, to make God’s love real,” McManus said.
Hands were held and raised during a prayer for the victims and families in Ohio and Texas. McManus recited a Serenity Prayer in light of the tragedy.
“God, grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can,” McManus said.
In preparation for communion, Eucharistic ministers stationed themselves along the park sidewalks with the elements of communion.
“We entreat you, sanctify these gifts through the outpouring of your spirit,” McManus prayed, preparing the bread.
After a recitation in unity of the Nicene Creed and the Lord’s Prayer, McManus instructed the crowd to approach the ministers.
The choir sung “Song of the Body of Christ” as people lined the sidewalks.
A St. Edwards Catholic Church attendee, Janette Gervais, listened to the sermon in the park, her first time at Iowa Irish Fest.
Her parish still held mass, but Gervais wanted to experience the festival and the outdoor service.
“I’ve never experienced a mass that wasn’t in a church,” Gervais said.
McManus ended the mass with a blessing.
“The Lord be with each of you,” McManus said.
