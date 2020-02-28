Wonderful grandson is terrible at the table

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For my last birthday he took that opportunity to upgrade his own set of scuba gear and gave me his used gear.

The thing is, I’m not a diver, and my current laptop is perfectly adequate for my needs (the one he gave me is much less portable).

He gets upset if I politely decline these gifts, so these items are really just taking up valuable closet space at this point.

Am I ungrateful or am I justified in feeling a bit stuck in an ungrateful recipient position?

I’m also not able to figure out why exactly this irks me, and it seems ingenious to fake enthusiasm as I’m walking gifts over to the closet.

Your reaction?

— Gift Horse

Dear Gift Horse: This irks you because it is irksome.

There is nothing at all wrong with giving a loved one a reconditioned, used, vintage, second-hand gift (in my opinion), as long as the item is personal in nature, wished for or asked for — and not the direct descendant of the giver’s own upgrade!

(I’m talking about you — unwanted, unloved, and unused scuba gear!)